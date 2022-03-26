 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $284,990

Justin plan. Corner lot, backs to greenbelt. Oversized primary suite features tile walk in shower, double sinks & walk in closet. Open concept living & dining with separate dining area that can accommodate large furniture. Covered patio & front porch. Additional features include America’s Smart Home pre-wire & home is connected package.

