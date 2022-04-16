 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $284,990

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $284,990

Cali Plan. Island kitchen, split bedroom plan. Home features granite, tile shower & tub surround, SS appliances. Primary suite with double sinks, huge walk in closet. Oversized lot. Additional features include America’s Smart Home pre-wire & home is connected package. July Completion.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Broken Arrow seeks grant to widen street to 7 lanes

Broken Arrow seeks grant to widen street to 7 lanes

The proposed project would widen Ninth Street, also known as Lynn Lane Road and 177th East Avenue, from five to seven lanes — three lanes in each direction with a center turn lane and a new westbound on-ramp to Oklahoma 51.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert