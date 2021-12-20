 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bill Knight Automotive
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $280,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $280,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $280,000

Nice South Tulsa home that backs to a green belt and sits in cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen with granite counters and breakfast nook, Master down with whirlpool tub. Living room has brick fireplace and open to formal dining room. Huge 4th bedroom / gameroom upstairs. Large laundry room, plenty of storage throughout, fully fenced yard. Award winning Darnaby Elementary.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert