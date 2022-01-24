 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $277,900

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $277,900

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $277,900

Incredible Greenbelt & Outdoor Living Space with Private Views! Outdoor entertaining with HUGE deck & room for summer parties! Beautifully remodeled w/newer finishing touches. Incredible space & layout offers oversized living room, home office or formal dining, private master suite w/lrg closet & bath. Upstairs finds an enormous game room OR 4th, 2 LG guest bedrooms & full bath.Great attic storage & walk out cedar closet. Incredible views offer a tree house feeling w/ loads of light & hosting outdoor FUN!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert