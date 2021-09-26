4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $277,000

Beautifully updated home in Union schools! Two story home featuring vaulted living room ceiling and fireplace,bonus living room or office, formal dining and breakfast nook, modern granite kitchen with new appliances, tileshowers, new fixtures, new ceiling fans w/ remotes, new flooring throughout, new exterior and interior paint, newroof, HVAC only 3 years old and so much more! ADD on living area is not reflected in Sq Ft- real SF is 2737SF. Must See this one!