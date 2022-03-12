 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $276,990

  • Updated
Cali plan by America's #1 Builder, D.R. Horton. This plan features an island kitchen, granite, stainless appliance, large walk-in pantry. Covered patio & front porch. Carpet in bedrooms with luxury vinyl flooring in all other areas. Split bedroom plan with private primary bedroom, dual sinks, large walk in shower & oversized closet. Additional features include America's smart home pre-wire & home is connected package. Backs to a heavily wooded greenbelt. Summer Completion.

