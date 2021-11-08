 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $269,000

MIDTOWN REMODEL! 4 bed, 2.5 bath w/refinished hardwoods, New HVAC, exterior & interior paint, new hot water tank, Newer roof & gutters. Upstairs primary w/new bath & flooring, additional three bedrooms down. Stainless appliances. Home backs to greenbelt. PATRICK HENRY/EDISON! Move In Ready.

