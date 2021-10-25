 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $265,900

Fall in love with this well cared for home! Master down with en-suite and 3 beds up. New updated kitchen with granite countertops. Fresh paint. Custom cedar accents, custom deck. The backyard is unbelievably peaceful with a pergola. Short distance to Jarman Elementary. Corner lot. Great location!

