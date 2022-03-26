 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $263,990

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $263,990

Fargo plan. Backs to a heavily wooded greenbelt. Island kitchen with walk in pantry, split bedroom plan. Home features granite, tile shower & tub surround, SS appliances. Private primary suite with double sinks, walk in closet. Additional features include America’s Smart Home pre-wire & home is connected package. July completion

