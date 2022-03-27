 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $259,000

Cute & charming 1930's 1 1/2 story Bungalow across the street from TU! Beautifully refinished Hardwood floors, fresh paint, & Kit remodeled in 2017. Large backyard, 2nd living area/Mother In-law suite has full bath, closet, & separate entry that can be closed off from the rest of the house. Garage space could easily be converted into a extra living space or a rental w/plumbing & electric already in place. This home has endless potential for passive income. AirBnB it out or make it your own personal home.

