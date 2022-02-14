 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $256,990

  Updated
NEW PHASE Now Selling! Cross Timbers is nestled in the rolling hills of Tulsa with mature trees, located just 2 miles from downtown. Our subdivision offers "Downtown living without the "Old House" hassles! Cross Timbers is located off Gilcrease Museum Road with great highway access to LL Tisdale Pkwy, Gilcrease Expy, US-75, and I-244. Enjoy living in the quiet community of Cross Timbers while enjoying everything Downtown Tulsa has to offer! With homes available from 1500 - 2000 sqft range, we have a home for every stage in life. Stop by our Model Home today located at 3002 N. 24th W. Ave!

