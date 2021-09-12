 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $249,900

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $249,900

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $249,900

Large home on quite cul-de-sac! Home features 4 beds, 2 1/2 baths. Extra lg 4th bed c/b game room. Huge master down, private bath with double sinks, whirlpool tub, sep shower, 2 walk-in closets. 3 beds & full bath up. Eat-in kitchen with new appliances, formal dining room, new carpet, Geothermal heat/air. Play-set stays. Ideal Location, Close to Highways, Shopping, Restaurants & More!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News