4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $249,500

Don't Miss out on this great opportunity! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is conveniently located near hospitals, shopping, dining & within walking distance to Jefferson Elem. This home features two liv areas, a formal dining & a breakfast nook. The master bedroom is complete with his & hers walk-in closets, whirlpool tub, separate shower & dual sinks. The house has new exterior paint and has been updated with carpet and laminate within the last few years. Backyard is fully fenced with a covered patio.