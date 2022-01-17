4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $242,000

Awesome spacious home in sought after Rolling Oaks neighborhood and Berryhill School system. This four bedroom home features master bedroom suite down and an additional half bathroom. You are also going to fall in love with the vaulted ceiling in the living room along with the stone fireplace. New hot water tank 2022, new roof 2020, remodeled kitchen along with appliances 2016, new furnace 2019. This one isn't going to last long, so you are going to want to act fast. $1000 carpet allowance.