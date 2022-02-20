 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $239,900

Nestled and updated in the historical Owen Park District, this 100+ year old home has been maintained in a meticulous fashion. This plan has a very open and spacious 1568 Square Feet. 4 Bedrooms for a family and guests. Ceilings are more than 8' yet less than 9' tall giving an unusually spacious feel. This neighborhood is revitalizing! With the right offer the hardwoods will be refinished to the buyer's chosen stain color.

