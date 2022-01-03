4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $238,000

*Back on the Market* Fantastic 4/2.5/2 home on corner lot nestled in the heart of South Tulsa's shopping & dining! Union Schools! Newer Updates: kitchen & powder bath; open formal living & family room; master bath/hall bath; gutters; thermal windows. Master bed upstairs. Neighborhood pool/park. Sellers are willing to negotiate any lender required repairs ONLY if there are any lender required repairs. MUST have pre-approval for scheduling any showings.