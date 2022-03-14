4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $215,000

Attractive, newly painted inside & out, ready to move into ranch! Remodeled 4bed/2bath/2car. Master bed suite w/full bathroom + the laundry + an exterior entrance onto the rear deck. Baths are super remodels! Living room has great space, light and bright with door onto rear deck. There are hardwoods under the carpets in hallway and beds,2,3 & 4. The whole home has a good airy and welcoming spacious feel. Storage in the garage. New within last few years, lighting, fittings, blinds, HVAC system, garage door