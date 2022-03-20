4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $200,000

4 bed, 3 bath home with granite counter tops, tile floors. Kitchen updated 4 years ago. Crown molding in kitchen.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
4 bed, 3 bath home with granite counter tops, tile floors. Kitchen updated 4 years ago. Crown molding in kitchen.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
"Don't feel bad about our petition for divorce Oklahoma. It's not you, it's us. Actually, it is you," says Tulsa resident J.D. Colbert.
If Oklahoma had daylight saving time year-round, sunrise on Christmas morning wouldn't be until about 8:30, and the sun wouldn't be directly overhead until 1:30 p.m.
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Nine people were killed in a head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university's golf teams.
LVIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine said a fourth Russian general has been killed in the fighting.
When Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that nuclear war was on the table, most Millennial and Gen Z Americans were thrust into a new awareness of nuclear peril. Editorial writer Bob Doucette gives us one scenario of how a large-scale nuclear attack might unfold for us.
The recommendation to close the Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center rather than make it an in-patient mental health and treatment center seemed to surprise Oklahoma's congressional delegation.
Country music legend Dolly Parton is appreciative of being nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but she is removing herself from consideration.
Your letters on TU hoops, OU football and some hidden gems in and around our city
Comfortable analyzing familiar conference rivals and smooth calling game highlights, Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton turned heads during his brief stint as an analyst for ESPN at the Big 12 Tournament last week.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.