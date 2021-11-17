 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,900,000

Beautiful, rare, top-quality custom contemporary in small gated midtown community. Designed by Philip Doyle for multigenerational living. Two luxurious master suites – one upstairs, one down. Two stunning kitchens both open to living areas, additional prep/caterer’s kitchen. Upstairs master features covered outdoor living area with fireplace. Home is built around a dramatic private courtyard with pool, outdoor covered living area and fireplace. Elevator. 4 car garage.

