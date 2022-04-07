 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,795

Stunning home in JENKS SOUTHEAST school district. First time rental. Completely redone inside and out. Spacious rooms with master down. Kitchen is open to family room. New hardwoods throughout with tile in wet areas. Maple Hardwoods on second level with oak hardwoods down. All appliances are new and included in rent. Refrigerator and washer and dryer are provided. New paint inside and out. New fixtures throughout. Please text agent for a list of upgrades.

