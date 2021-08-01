 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,668,700

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,668,700

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,668,700

Gracious, white painted brick Georgian style estate on spacious lot with Circle drive. Walled, gated yard. Slate roof, new pool. Elevated vantage point overlooking deep setback to one of Tulsa's most beautiful streets.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News