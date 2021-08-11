 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,400,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,400,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,400,000

Exquisite custom designed home by Mike Dankbar in gated, midtown Royal Oaks. Old World charm is evident in dry stacked stone exterior & recessed arched windows & doorways. Vaulted entry w/curved staircase. Beautiful woodwork & trim throughout. Beamed Great Room w/FP & built-ins. Downstairs master suite w/FP, sitting area & 2 bths. Office, Library, Home Theater & Game Room. Extensive slate floors. New indoor/outdoor Kit. Gerard lifetime metal roof. 3.5 car Garage. 4 BR, 5 Full/2 Half baths, 5 living areas.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News