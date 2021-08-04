 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,245,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,245,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,245,000

Welcome home to this gorgeous 24.85 acre estate. This beautiful home has 4 bed, 4 full & 3 half baths, 2 kitchens, 3 living areas Florida Room and Media Room. Home is also controlled by a smart home system. There are multiple outdoor living and entertainment spaces including outdoor kitchen, concrete walking trails, stocked pond, a barn with 4 horse stalls, tack room, feed room and huge storage area. So much more! Must See!!

