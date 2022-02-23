 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,150,000

Elegant custom designed home by Mike Dankbar in gated Royal Oaks. Old world charm is evident in dry, stacked stone exterior. Vaulted entry w/curved staircase. Beautiful woodwork & trim throughout. Beamed great room w/FP & built-ins. Downstairs master suite w/sitting area & FP & His/Her baths. Office, Library, Home Theatre, Game room. Extensive Slate floors. Indoor/Outdoor kitchen. Beautiful stone courtyard. Gerard lifetime metal roof. New hardwoods in all bedrooms. 3 new HVAC units. New garage doors.

