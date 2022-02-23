Elegant custom designed home by Mike Dankbar in gated Royal Oaks. Old world charm is evident in dry, stacked stone exterior. Vaulted entry w/curved staircase. Beautiful woodwork & trim throughout. Beamed great room w/FP & built-ins. Downstairs master suite w/sitting area & FP & His/Her baths. Office, Library, Home Theatre, Game room. Extensive Slate floors. Indoor/Outdoor kitchen. Beautiful stone courtyard. Gerard lifetime metal roof. New hardwoods in all bedrooms. 3 new HVAC units. New garage doors.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Guerin Emig: Jerry Schmidt's 'goosebumps' return to OU football galvanized by players' 'all in' response to his workouts
- Updated
Bob Stoops' longtime strength-and-conditioning lieutenant speaks about the reunion with Brent Venables and the Sooners after a four-year stint at Texas A&M.
- Updated
There were incidents following Thursday’s Oral Roberts-North Dakota State and Friday’s Owasso-Booker T. Washington contests. Then on Sunday, Michigan coach Juwan Howard slapped a Wisconsin assistant.
'Tulsa King' series with Stallone coming from 'Yellowstone' creator, as well as Bass Reeves' story of Oklahoma lawman
- Updated
Both series are being guided by Taylor Sheridan, the creative force behind the expanding "Yellowstone" universe. It's the first TV starring role for Sylvester Stallone.
- Updated
Tickets for a BOK Center tour stop sold out quickly, so a second show has been added.
Watch Now: Future owner of proposed Bell's Amusement Park site 'slowing down' development process, Broken Arrow official says
- Updated
The owner "basically shared with us that (the) property could or could not include an amusement park," Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon said.
- Updated
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the spot at 18th and Boston has a lot of history as the place Tulsans found fine food and top-notch entertainment for more than half a century.
Man accused of killing Tulsa musician, bar bouncer who caught him scouting cars to face trial on first-degree murder charge
- Updated
Many of the victim's family members and friends who attended the hearing said they were relieved to hear the judge bind Chris Bratton over on the original charge.
- Updated
"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible," forecasters said of possible conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
- Updated
The author of Senate Bill 1128, which would ban vaccines as a condition of continued employment anywhere in the state, said it is a tough time to be a lawmaker and attempt to try to solve the world’s problems.
- Updated
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.