Brand New Craftsman style home that qualifies for buyer down payment assistance if needed through featured programs! This 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage home has solid surface flooring throughout! Large family room. Spacious kitchen features gas range, full pantry, center island and cabinets galore. Primary bedroom with step in large shower, Modern Neutral colors. Living dining room combo, and Open Concept Floorplan. Built in Shelving, Cabinets in Laundry room & a storage closet. Large yard, Professionally landscaped & new sod. Why rent when you can own your own home! Don't miss this opportunity! Ask about Down payment assistance programs if needed. Pictures are temp pictures for new construction purposes and fixture style, interior & exterior colors may vary. House layout will be similar but could be flipped sides from what you see in the pictures.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $195,000
