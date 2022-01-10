 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $165,000

New appliances & great spacious home, 4 bedrooms,2 baths, large Living room,4th bedroom could be a 2nd Living room. New roof, new paint. Move in ready, normal working order, but seller prefers "as is", square footage larger than courthouse records.

