4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $160,000

Recent remodel includes new roof, guttering, water heater, carpet, vinyl plank flooring, & fresh paint, This move in ready home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms , 2 car garage w lots of storage, screened in breezeway connecting to the Guest house. The Guest house with it's own kitchen, full bathroom & bedroom, has many possibilities. Create a Man Cave, Office, Artist Studio, or rental unit! Located near major highways making travel easy!! Grab this opportunity before it's gone, check it out today!