Recent remodel includes new roof, guttering, water heater, carpet, vinyl plank flooring, & fresh paint, This move in ready home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms , 2 car garage w lots of storage, screened in breezeway connecting to the Guest house. The Guest house with it's own kitchen, full bathroom & bedroom, has many possibilities. Create a Man Cave, Office, Artist Studio, or rental unit! Located near major highways making travel easy!! Grab this opportunity before it's gone, check it out today!
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $160,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
- Updated
A large knife sculpture in a Tulsa neighborhood has resulted in a tussle between at least one resident and the owner.
- Updated
Does your feeder need to be red or yellow?
Guerin Emig: Let's try to learn something from the OU Daily's quarterbacks story, and how OU retaliated
- Updated
Sometimes it's better to stop and think before instinctively taking sides. That certainly goes for OU football and the reporters who cover it
- Updated
Aykroyd and Belushi will be driving the "Bluesmobile," a replica of the police cruiser featured in the 1980 film that starred Aykroyd and the late John Belushi, to various medical marijuana dispensaries around town Tuesday.
- Updated
Lariat Lynn Larner, 24, died Wednesday night in a collision that engulfed another involved vehicle in flames.
Costa posted a five-minute clip to his YouTube channel, titled "ROBIN Test Footage Scene." Watch it here.
- Updated
Mounds of dirt let you know you have gophers actively digging in your yard looking for food. Active gophers can make up to 200 mounds like these in a year.
Guerin Emig: Spencer Rattler can help Sooners regardless of their QB depth chart, first by sticking around
- Updated
Rattler has a difficult battle ahead after Caleb Williams' star turn against Texas, and likely promotion to OU QB1, but indications are he's off to an encouraging start.
- Updated
Oklahoma Employment Security Commission officials said they have no way of knowing how many Oklahomans were overpaid for unemployment benefits or how much is collectively owed.