 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $160,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $160,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $160,000

Recent remodel includes new roof, guttering, water heater, carpet, vinyl plank flooring, & fresh paint, This move in ready home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms , 2 car garage w lots of storage, screened in breezeway connecting to the Guest house. The Guest house with it's own kitchen, full bathroom & bedroom, has many possibilities. Create a Man Cave, Office, Artist Studio, or rental unit! Located near major highways making travel easy!! Grab this opportunity before it's gone, check it out today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News