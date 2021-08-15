 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $159,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $159,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $159,000

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Great opportunity in this Kendell Whittier hotspot. Short distance to downtown, TU, Cherry Street, Utica Square, The Gathering Place, and Mother Road Market. Here's your chance to add your updates and a little TLC to make this midtown area property incredible. Partial basement, detached garage with a nice large covered front porch, new roof, new driveway, new blown in insulation. Come see this large 4 bedroom 2 full bath and add your updates to make it your own. Sold AS-IS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Siblings squabble over mother’s estate plan
Home & Garden

Siblings squabble over mother’s estate plan

Q: My 91-year old mother lives with my sister. She took my mother to a lawyer without my knowledge in 2019. I unexpectedly found out that two quitclaim property deeds were transferred into a trust, for which my sister is apparently the trustee.

+4
Nature Note: Velvet Ants
News

Nature Note: Velvet Ants

  • Updated

August is when I see velvet ants and I saw my first one last week on the 9th. They are beautiful velvety orange-red and black wingless female wasps.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News