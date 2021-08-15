LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Great opportunity in this Kendell Whittier hotspot. Short distance to downtown, TU, Cherry Street, Utica Square, The Gathering Place, and Mother Road Market. Here's your chance to add your updates and a little TLC to make this midtown area property incredible. Partial basement, detached garage with a nice large covered front porch, new roof, new driveway, new blown in insulation. Come see this large 4 bedroom 2 full bath and add your updates to make it your own. Sold AS-IS.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $159,000
