4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $155,000

EVERYTHING NEW! BRAND NEW INCLUDES: Roof, SS appliances, HVAC, H20 tank, updated wiring, fixtures, lighting, windows coming, paint inside and out, flooring, vanities, Quartz countertops, tiled shower, landscaping. This 4 bed, 2 full bath beauty with open floor plan, inside laundry and spacious layout will be the one for you! Great midtown location, convenient to shopping/highways. TOTAL MAKEOVER DONE RIGHT.

