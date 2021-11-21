Back on market at no fault of seller's. Amazing half acre lot and home surrounded by mature pecan trees. This home has a large footprint with endless opportunities, update or renovate. This home has an attached rental suite with separate entrance as well as a large deck, hot tub, and shop in the magnificent backyard.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $150,000
