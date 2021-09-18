Great Location ! Great Schools! 4 Bedroom Home has been recently remodeled with new paint, new carpet, newappliances. Nice large wood deck, Master Bath has a Garden Tub with a separate shower and double sinks. Openand spacious kitchen. Large living area. Property being Sold As-Is.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $149,000
