Great Location ! Great Schools! 4 Bedroom Home has been recently remodeled with new paint, new carpet, newappliances. Nice large wood deck, Master Bath has a Garden Tub with a separate shower and double sinks. Openand spacious kitchen. Large living area. Property being Sold As-Is.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $139,900
