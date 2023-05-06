New Luxury construction in the heart of midtown! 4/5 bed (2 up 2 down) all with en-suites plus additional 1/2 bath, game room & theatre room w/wet bars, 5th bed/office with private/separate door off entrance, master bath with heated floors, floating stairs with glass railing, large laundry with double washer/dryer hookups, 22’ ceilings in main living areas, iron entry front door, chefs kitchen with butler pantry (2nd fridge, dishwasher, microwave) and 18’ island in kitchen. 14 sliding glass doors leading to 700sf covered patio with outdoor kitchen and pool all on a .33 acre lot. Pre-wired for audio video and cameras. Spray foam insulation, tankless hot water, energy efficient heating/cooling. Professionally landscaped on a beautifully treed street and walking distance to the Tulsa Tennis club. Anderson windows and doors.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,699,900
