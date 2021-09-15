 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,690,000

1 level Mid Century Modern on 1/2 acre corner lot. 4 bed w/ensuites + 2 1/2 baths. Natural white brick & stone facade. Exquisite master w/his/hers closets, her closet 2 added utility hookups. Modern open living w/10-14'ceiings, 8' solid doors, chefs kitchen w/2021 Thermador appliances, 20' island w Calcutta quartz waterfall & backsplash, walnut cabinets to ceiling. Double entry butlers pantry, 20' sliding door to 1200 sf covered patio w/outdoor kitchen & fireplace. Salt water pool w/infinity edge spa.

