Incredible 2021 home in a modern, Scandinavian design with notable attention to quality. Two true masters down, 2 tankless hot water units, natural lighting and windows strategically placed for optimal privacy. Soft-close drawers everywhere with cabinet lighting, Cafe appliances, central vacuum under cabinets and in garage for car clean-out, and motorized shades. Surround sound, 3 wine fridges, prep kitchen area. Upstairs does not disappoint with spray foam insulation in attic, spacious game room with wet bar, flex room for hobby area or 5th bedroom potentia1. Plenty of upstairs storage/built ins! Room for a pool. Central midtown close to the best shopping/dining in the city. Restoration Hardware furniture customized to space & available for sale at buyer/seller discretion.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,650,000
