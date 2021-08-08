 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,645,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,645,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,645,000

Estate by John Duncan Forsyth sits on an oversized lot w/pool & waterfall. Updated large kitchen w/original nook & butler pantry. Kitchen opens to sunken living room w/FP. Primary Bedroom w/updated bath & oversized closet. Study has original paneling and FP. Large bedrooms w/large closets. 3rd floor designed as 4th bedroom w/full bath and gameroom. Fantastic outdoor living room w/FP and outdoor kitchen. Hot tub tucked under trees. Beautifully maintained and has appeared on several Maple Ridge tours.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News