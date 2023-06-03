Designer luxury at it's finest. A Midtown Tulsa DREAM. 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms and a 3 car garage. Welcome your guests through the stunning courtyard entry, a wonderful entertaining space that easily transfers to outdoor living. Master has private entrance to back deck. Designed by notable modern architect Brian Freese, AIA in his trademark Midwest Modern styling. Meticulously constructed by SD Austin. Smarthome capabilities installed throughout and completed with indoor safe room.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three Tulsa-area coaches — in Union, Owasso and Bixby school districts — had higher total compensation packages than any of the 142 football c…
The docuseries that wrapped up Sunday, streaming now on Hulu, makes the case that the former pastor was a convenient, high-profile scapegoat f…
McNellie’s Group will open two new steakhouse concepts in two of the area's distinctive neighborhoods this year.
At a ribbon-cutting for his third Fixins Soul Kitchen restaurant, Kevin Johnson says Black Tulsans "have been fighting for this community for …
Owasso star makes Team USA roster, heads to Mexico.