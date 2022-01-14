 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,475,000

MAGNIFICENT MIDTOWN ESTATE! Open the front door to welcoming rich hardwoods. Turn left to formal dining w/FP & French doors that lead to courtyard. Chef's dream kitchen w/marble throughout leads to a wonderful family room or 2nd dining w/FP. Great Room is a whopping 27'x40' w/vaulted ceiling, HUGE FP & French doors that open to gardens. Exquisite master suite features sitting room, gorgeous bedroom w/FP & 2 XL walk-in closets. Beds 2,3,4 all have walk-in closets. So many extras, this home is a MUST SEE!

