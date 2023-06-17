In South Tulsa’s prestigious gated community, this luxurious estate is breathtaking, well built, trending yet timeless and a true experience of lifestyle. She is a one-of-a-kind custom featuring double door entry, barrel staircase, soaring 20ft ceilings, wall to wall glass doors, lit island countertops, full walk in wine room with custom cabinetry & glitter encrusted painting, downstairs media with side screened in patio access, indoor storm shelter with drop zone, every bed has private bath en-suite, and the master is a dream with massive windows giving pool Views, double entry shower, soaker tub for two, & boutique size closet with island. Outdoor powered screens give way to heated and cooled patio perfect for entertainment year round, kitchen , fireplace, exterior pool bath, peaceful pool area with waterfall, enclosed pool equipment. Surround sound savant system, zoned HVAC, 4car epoxied garage!
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,349,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jordy Bahl’s shocking announcement to leave OU caused ripples not only in softball, but the sports world.
Jordy Bahl is set to leave Oklahoma following two seasons with the Sooners less than a week after the program sealed its seventh national titl…
The Legislature’s attempt to extend tribal compacts that Gov. Kevin Stitt seems content to let expire later this year was put back in play by …
Police are looking for at a suspect after four people were shot Wednesday night — one fatally with three others expected to survive.
Connecting Oklahoma City and Tulsa by passenger rail service has always been part of ODOT’s long-range plan, officials say, but funding is an issue.