In South Tulsa’s prestigious gated community, this luxurious estate is breathtaking, well built, trending yet timeless and a true experience of lifestyle. She is a one-of-a-kind custom featuring double door entry, barrel staircase, soaring 20ft ceilings, wall to wall glass doors, lit island countertops, full walk in wine room with custom cabinetry & glitter encrusted painting, downstairs media with side screened in patio access, indoor storm shelter with drop zone, every bed has private bath en-suite, and the master is a dream with massive windows giving pool Views, double entry shower, soaker tub for two, & boutique size closet with island. Outdoor powered screens give way to heated and cooled patio perfect for entertainment year round, kitchen , fireplace, exterior pool bath, peaceful pool area with waterfall, enclosed pool equipment. Surround sound savant system, zoned HVAC, 4car epoxied garage!