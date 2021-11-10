 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,300,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,300,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,300,000

Gated S. Tulsa country estate. The manicured 3.45 acres features privacy, trees, koi pond & no HOA. The resort styled pool is 62' in L & 12' in D w/ a waterfall bridge. The 1184 sf gym/pool-house features padded flooring, dry sauna & full bath. A large workshop & a dog kennel/garden center highlight the grounds. The custom, single owner home has 7000+ sf living space, a 4 car garage & dumb waiter/elevator shaft. M-I-L quarters/game room w/ full kitchen & bath. 4 beds, office, formals, music room + lanai.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News