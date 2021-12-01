4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,230,000

MIDTOWN Mid-Century Estate on .77 acres. Vaulted den w/floor-to-ceiling windows plus 2 additional oversized living areas, 4 bed/5.1 bath split plan with an oversized office/private bath that could serve as 5th bedroom. Complete restoration w/ integrity to original architecture by current owners for sophisticated living. Details of expansive renovation on MLS. Sparkling pool and hot tub with 2 terraces and immaculate grounds. Oversized primary suite w/his and hers bathrooms.