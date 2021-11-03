 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,200,000

Beautiful estate nestled on approx 1.5 treed acres in Jenks Southeast schools. Quality throughout. Wood plank hardwood floors, 2 staircases, huge utility room, open kitchen den. 2 living areas down and large game room upstairs. Lots of built ins and storage, Office with side entrance. Outdoor cabana has 1/2 bath and mini kitchen. Detached 2 car garage could be converted to separate living quarters. Attached to outdoor cabana with 1/2 bath and mini kitchen and fenced pool.

