Beautiful estate nestled on approx 1.5 treed acres in Jenks Southeast schools. Quality throughout. Wood plank hardwood floors, 2 staircases, huge utility room, open kitchen den. 2 living areas down and large game room upstairs. Lots of built ins and storage, Office with side entrance. Outdoor cabana has 1/2 bath and mini kitchen. Detached 2 car garage could be converted to separate living quarters. Attached to outdoor cabana with 1/2 bath and mini kitchen and fenced pool.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,200,000
