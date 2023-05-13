BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM FULL BRICK BUILDER’S HOME ON HALF-ACRE LOT IN THE ESTATES AT BRIAR CREEK. Amazing Boston Ivy cultivated on the exterior. Revel in the custom ROB KEY IRON FRENCH DOORS and staircase. Four bedroom beauty with 4 FULL Bathrooms and WALK IN CLOSETS. This home boasts a CHEF'S KITCHEN with center island, stainless steel appliances, DOUBLE FRIDGE and custom cabinetry! Juliet Balcony with beautiful view of the first floor living room. The BUTLER'S PANTRY includes expansive WINE STORAGE, marble counters and tiled marble backsplash. Exquisite dining room with WAINSCOTTING PANELLING and Dry bar. Fully functional Utility room with BUILT IN shelving and sink with GRANITE counters. Enjoy music through BUILT IN SPEAKERS in movie room, Upstairs game room, living room, master bedroom, and dining room! Charming HARDWOOD flooring in Kitchen, Master En Suite, Media room, Living Room, and patio. Relax in the peaceful MASTER EN SUITE with custom french style design and DOUBLE VANITY, Spa-like Shower with FOUR shower-heads. Full Sprinkler System equipped with 17 zones. Amazing functionality with TANKLESS HOT WATER CIRCULATORY SYSTEM throughout! Private Resort Outdoor Living with SALT WATER POOL & SPA with heater, EXPANSIVE COVERED PATIO with shade block, OUTDOOR GRILL, ISLAND, FRIDGE!. Back on market at no fault of seller! Buyers from out of state changed their mind. Pending signatures on release of em & cancellation.