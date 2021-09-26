 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,195,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,195,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,195,000

Behind the private gates of the exclusive Belmont community lies this elegant yet inviting corner-lot home. Offering superb architectural detailing, travertine & wood flooring throughout, large spacious Wolf kitchen with exotic granite, Habersham cabinetry & recessed Sub Zero. Two bedroom suites down, 2 executive offices & 3 fireplaces, spacious outdoor living, full theater room, 2nd story library, large game room & storage abound - Marion Ave truly meets the needs of the most discerning buyer.

