 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,190,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,190,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,190,000

Colonial two-story center hall plan home on corner lot in Forest Hills. Completely updated and remodeled. Den kitchen. 4 living areas. 4 bedrooms. Outdoor kitchen. Gated. New landscaping designed by Dave Collins. Spectacular. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News