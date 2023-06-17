Owner financing available! 2019 Contemporary Construction in Midtown! Foam insulation, 15ft ceilings, tankless hot water system, clean line design. Home is perfect for your grand entertaining needs. Open plan with living showcasing fireplace; transitions to unique indoor/outdoor room w/ accordion doors, full kitchen & 2nd fireplace. Surround sound in both living areas. Large primary suite w/soaking tub and shower. Office & second ensuite downstairs. 2 ensuites upstairs w/gameroom. Chef's kitchen w/high end appliances, touch faucet & 3 inch oversized granite island. Honeywell Smart Thermostat & Honeywell Tuxedo Touch security system, controls most home mechanics & cameras. 2 electric car outlets in garage
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,179,900
