4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,149,000

Mid-Century New Construction w/attention to detail nestled in the heart of Midtown. Just a short walk from Brookside, this home offers soaring ceilings & walls of windows throughout. Stunning SS Chef's Kitchen open to Family Room. Office, Master Retreat w/heated floors & walk-through Closet to Utility+ Guest Suite down. 2 additional bedrooms, Game Room with balcony & expansion area/future exercise room up. Private Backyard has covered Patio with outdoor Kitchen & sleek FP. New Pool added by current owner.

