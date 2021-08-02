 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,100,000

2-story Colonial home on spacious corner lot in extremely sought after and prestigious neighborhood...Bren-Rose. Recently added new addition of large master bedroom and huge master bath & closets. Instant hot water. 4th bedroom is currently used as office. Kitchen recently completely updated-Italian Bertazzoni Range, Bosch Dishwasher. Large family room with fireplace & bar. Exterior includes magnificent tree in front yard, greenhouse, firepit, and extensive brick floored entertaining area. Room for pool.

