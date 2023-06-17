Step into a world of luxury and comfort with this stunning property located in the highly sought-after midtown neighborhood of Bryn-Mawr. This home is a modern and stylish oasis that boasts an array of upscale amenities and features. Built in 2016, this spacious home is perfect for those who appreciate high-end finishes, modem design, and an exceptional living experience. As you enter the home, you'll be greeted by a beautifully designed office with large picture windows that offer a warm and inviting workspace. The open concept living room boasts a gorgeous fireplace with cabinets flanking it, showcasing a herringbone wood design feature. The modern and contemporary kitchen features a large island and adjoins a spacious dining area with windows overlooking the gorgeous backyard. The kitchen also leads to a three-car garage and a large ample pantry and laundry room. The primary bedroom suite is a luxurious retreat complete with a large bathroom featuring a deep soaking tub and walk-in shower, double vanities with ample storage, and stylish finishes. The closet features two sides and a full mirror, creating a seamless transition from the bath to the closet. The guest room is separated from the other bedrooms and is conveniently located near the kitchen for a comfortable guest retreat. Upstairs, a landing game room awaits with two bedrooms and a Pullman bath, each bedroom having their own vanities and closets. The large storage area directly off the game room can be used as a craft room or storage. The backyard is an oasis, featuring a large pool with plenty of space for guests to lounge and enjoy the water and sun. A fire pit provides a perfect spot to gather around on a crisp fall or spring evening, and the covered patio boasts a built-in grill and smoker, making it a perfect space for outdoor entertaining.