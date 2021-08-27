Exquisite custom build in prime S Tulsa gated community, situated on double lot, outdoor luxury w/kitchen. fireplace, heated pool & lush landscaping. Like new, chef kitchen, butlers pantry, 3ovens, 6-burner cooktop, exotic countertops. Hollywood lighting throughout. 2nd living down w/wetbar, powder bath/pool bath access & guest en-suite down. Dream master suite, over-sized room, stand alone feature tub, double shower head, double/separate closet. 4 car garage, electric car charge ports.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,085,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
“If you choose not to be vaccinated, you’ve made a choice for my daughter, too. Your choice led to my innocent child being hospitalized."
- Updated
Money and a misplaced belief that their road to a national championship is enhanced by the move, says Bartlesville resident Don Peters.
- Updated
A vehicle going the wrong way struck a southbound car head-on in the southbound lanes of U.S. 169 just north of the 91st Street off-ramp after 10 p.m. Monday.
- Updated
We could reach herd immunity by the holidays — if Oklahoma returns to late-spring levels for new vaccine doses — or it could take until 2022 for a vaccination rate high enough to make a difference, according to an epidemiologist.
- Updated
Social Security is calculated by the cost-of-living adjustment in the third quarter each year. For 2021, they calculated that a 1.3% increase should be plenty. We know that was wrong.
- Updated
The Indigenous hip-hop artist was surprised when presented with an opportunity to audition for the shot-in-Oklahoma FX series. He talked about struggles he has overcome and why the subject matter in a new episode hit home with him.
Jury awards more than $1 million to family of teen killed in Tulsa motorcycle crash involving deputy's U-turn
- Updated
A Tulsa County jury this month recommended that more than $1.6 million in damages be awarded to the family of a teenager killed in a 2017 head-on motorcycle crash after a sheriff’s deputy made an improper U-turn in an attempt to pursue a different motorcyclist for speeding.
- Updated
In a recent three-day average, 1,578 COVID patients were hospitalized in Oklahoma, 66 of them children — a figure that has been steadily increasing since the state began releasing the data in July.
COVID outbreak at Muskogee jail reported; 8 staff, 50% of inmates are positive for virus
- Updated
House Bill 2122, dubbed the Oklahoma Cocktails To Go Act of 2021, took effect Wednesday. The measure also allows for single-serve wine, or seven ounces or less, to be purchased to go and be consumed off premises.
- Updated
The fourth episode of the shot-in-Oklahoma FX series "Reservation Dogs" began with a music video of Oklahoma hip hop artist Sten Joddi performing (as Punkin Lusty) the song "Greasy Frybread."