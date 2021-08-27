4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,085,000

 Skip to main content
  • Updated
Exquisite custom build in prime S Tulsa gated community, situated on double lot, outdoor luxury w/kitchen. fireplace, heated pool & lush landscaping. Like new, chef kitchen, butlers pantry, 3ovens, 6-burner cooktop, exotic countertops. Hollywood lighting throughout. 2nd living down w/wetbar, powder bath/pool bath access & guest en-suite down. Dream master suite, over-sized room, stand alone feature tub, double shower head, double/separate closet. 4 car garage, electric car charge ports.

